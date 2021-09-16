Pratik Sehajpal Is The Clear Cut Winner Of Bigg Boss OTT Says Kumkum Bhagya's Sumit Manak

Only few days are left for Bigg Boss OTT. Recently, Neha Bhasin was eliminated in mid-week eviction from the Bigg Boss OTT house and currently, only five contestants- Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Divya Agarwal and Nishant Bhat are left in the show. Several celebrities and fans have been vouching for their favourite. Sumit Manak, who was seen in Kumkum Bhagya, has chosen his favourite and it is his friend Pratik Sehajpal.

Sumit said that Pratik has been real and had always taken a stand and feels that he is the clear cut winner of Bigg Boss OTT. He also feels that audience will also agree with him.



The actor was quoted by TOI as saying, "I believe Pratik is the clear cut winner and the audience sees it as well. The reason to say this would be Pratik has been very much real all long and he always took stand for if anything was wrong or unjust in his opinion. I don't personally know him very well but we have worked together on a project which will come soon. And during that period of work, I have come across his nature to be a strong headed person and a very righteous man."

He further added, "I believe each one of the contestants has given his/her best but the winner can only be one. I also wonder how people maintain their calm in that house with limited people and constant nagging by almost everyone with some or the other turn of events. I have seen Pratik to be the best performer in the house, despite his fights or moments of losing calm."

Sumit has taken a break from television and is currently focusing on web protects and films.