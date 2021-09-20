Pratik Sehajpal Mourns Sidharth Shukla’s Demise; Says ‘He Inspires Me So Much, Strong Souls Live Forever’

Actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise indeed shocked everyone. The actor passed away on September 2, 2021, due to a massive heart attack. Well, his funeral was attended by many TV celebs, however, Bigg Boss OTT contestants were unaware of his demise.

Now, the show has got over and after coming out of the Bigg Boss OTT house, contestant Pratik Sehajpal got a shock after learning about Sidharth Shukla's demise. He took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of the Bigg Boss 13 winner with an emotional note.

Pratik Sehajpal wrote, "Got to know very late as was in the show. He inspires me so much because what a strong and hardworking man he is. Somewhere I always had him in the back of my head when I was in the show. As much as I got to know him, He is a great man! HE STILL IS. Strong souls live forever. #foreversidhartshukla."

Pratik's post caught everyone's attention and his fans have started asking him to stay strong. One fan wrote, "You both are just the same strong-headed great souls." Another fan commented, "I knew that u always admired him and he Also praised u alot when he came."

One fan also wrote a long comment which reads, "Bhai you are so strong too ..the way you played and took decision...❤️🔥...Hasate ...rulate...aap ne kaafi motivate Kiya bro....baaki gharvale kya sochte the usse na aapko farak pada na fans ko 🔥🙌."

Well, Sidharth will always remain alive in his fans' hearts. Coming back to Pratik Sehajpal, the handsome hunk has now become the first contestant of Bigg Boss 15, which is starting on October 2, 2021. The actor left the Bigg Boss OTT finale race with the direct ticket to Bigg Boss 15.