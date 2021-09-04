Pratyusha Banerjee's Father Reveals Sidharth Shukla Stood By Them After Her Demise; Sent Rs 20K In Lockdown

Like everyone, Pratyusha Banerjee's parents are shocked with Sidharth's untimely demise. Pratyusha and Sidharth Shukla had worked together in Balika Vadhu. After Sidharth's death, Pratyusha's parents revealed how Sidharth stood by them after their daughter passed away. Her father also revealed that he had forcibly sent Rs 20,000 during the lockdown.

He was quoted by India Today as saying, "I can't understand how this happened. I considered him to be my son. During Balika Vadhu, Sidharth and Pratyusha had become close friends. He used to come home as well. After Pratyusha's death, many people talked about the relationship between Sidharth and my daughter, because of which Sidharth had stopped coming home. He often asked me in messages on WhatsApp."

Pratyusha's father further added, "During this lockdown, he used to constantly message me. I got his last message a couple of months ago. He used to ask in the message 'Uncle, aunty do you need help?', 'Are you guys fine?', 'Can I help in any way?' He had forcibly sent ₹20,000."

In an interview with TOI, the Balika Vadhu actress' mother too recalled Sidharth coming home one day to eat litti-chokha, a special dish. She called him 'natkhat' guy and revealed that he spent great time with them.

Sidharth Shukla, Surekha Sikri, Pratyusha Banerjee's Death Make Fans Say 'End Of Balika Vadhu Era'

Rahul Vaidya-Disha, Gauahar & Other Celebs Slam Paparazzi For Mobbing Grieving Shehnaaz At Sidharth's Funeral

She revealed that Sidharth genuinely stood by them when Pratyusha passed away. She added that he was in touch with them even after her demise and had told them to ask him if they needed anything without any hesitation. She also said that she had been to Sidharth's house and had spent some time with him. She called his mother a sweet lady.