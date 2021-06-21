Pratyusha Banerjee’s BF Rahul Raj Singh To File Criminal Defamation Case Against Vikas Gupta & Kamya Panjabi

Late TV actress Pratyusha Banerjee's boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh recently expressed his anger over Vikas Gupta and Kamya Panjabi for defaming him. For the unversed, Pratyusha Banerjee had died by suicide in 2016. The case is still going on and her boyfriend Rahul was arrested by Mumbai police for his alleged involvement in the case. Let us tell you that he has already got bail from the court, however, the latest accusations made by Vikas and Kamya left him angry.

Rahul Raj Singh recently shared a statement with Spotboye, in which he revealed that he is planning to file a criminal defamation case against Vikas Gupta and Kamya Panjabi. The model-actor also accused Pratyusha's parents of her suicide. Rahul said, "The Covid pandemic has prolonged the case much longer than it should have. I am waiting for the day when the court will clear my name. I know I am not guilty. I didn't kill Pratyusha, her parents' greed killed her. She was unable to satiate their endless demands. I tried to save her, not kill her."

While speaking about Vikas Gupta and Kamya Panjabi, Rahul Raj Singh said that they are using Pratyusha's name to gain publicity. The actor said that once he gets cleared from the case, he will file a criminal defamation case against the Bigg Boss contestants. He said, "They have damaged my life and career beyond repair. No retaliatory action can give me back my five lost years. Since I was held responsible for Pratyusha's death all my work dried up. All that I had achieved before Pratyusha's death is forgotten. My life has come to a standstill. I will sue these two for criminal defamation claiming Re 1 as compensation."

For the unversed, a few days ago, Vikas Gupta had revealed that he was in a relationship with late Pratyusha Banerjee before Rahul Raj Singh. However, Rahul refuted all the claims and said that the Bigg Boss 11 finalist is using her name to gain publicity. He further stated that he believes in the judiciary system and waiting for the final verdict.