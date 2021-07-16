Pregnant Lovey Sasan Is Giving Tough Time With Unusual Choices To Hubby On Her Birthday

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame actress Lovey Sasan says that this year, she is blessed to enjoy the special pregnancy glow as her birthday gift.

She says, " It’s my birthday and I'm almost in final phase to deliver my 2nd baby. Like many others expectant mothers, I'm enjoying to receive compliments about striking features. Maybe you have experienced it yourself or observed a pregnant friend you think looks particularly pretty lately. And trust me this glow is making me feel very special and is one the best birthday gift this year. I'm sure that there must be something about bearing a child that makes a woman more charming, makes her skin more lovely."

EXCLUSIVE! Lovey Sasan Plans To Get Back To Work After Second Baby; Reveals Kind Of Roles She Is Looking For

Lovey reveals how this year it was difficult for her husband Koushik Krishnamurthy to make her birthday surprise special because of her unusual behaviour. She adds, "This year my birthday celebrations were really special because I was almost greedy for some unusual staff and given a tough time to my husband to make my day special. As food cravings are sudden urges to eat a particular type of food. They are a real phenomenon and affect many women during pregnancy. As sometimes cravings are for common foods such as chocolate cake or apples, and sometimes there is an urge to eat unusual food combinations or a type of food that you normally don’t like."

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya Prequel Title Revealed! Giaa To Be Paired Opposite Mohammad Nazim? (Read Details)

With birthday celebrations lovey also reveals about preparing for her baby shower. "In our traditional rituals we celebrate god bharai which is quite traditional and we get blessings from our elders. So for that we need to dress like a bride and I'm really excited about it. And later friends may plan a cake-cutting. I'm all excited. We are going to have it in the coming week."

Lovey is mother to one year kid Royce. She is known for featuring in television shows like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2 and Love by Chance.