Prem Bandhan's Manit Joura & Ariah Agarwal Test Positive For COVID-19

Coronavirus cases are increasing yet again in the country. Many are affected because of the same, including celebrities. Recently, lead actor of Prem Bandhan Manit Joura and antagonist on the show Ariah Agarwal have tested positive for the virus.

Manit was quoted by TOI as saying, "I got myself tested for COVID-19 and received the report around 12.30 pm. I woke up with a heavy head and slight fever. However, I didn't think too much about it. I realised that something was amiss when my head started spinning after a while. I dialled my doctor, who suggested I get tested for COVID-19 and quarantine myself. Unfortunately, the test came back positive. I don't have any major symptoms except for a sore throat, heavy head and slight fever. I have isolated myself and haven't even met my pet."

The actor revealed that the first call after learning about the virus was to the production team. The actor said that the team is very supportive and asked him to take care of himself and not to worry about anything else.

On the other hand, Ariah said, "I had slight fever and although I didn't have any other symptoms, I underwent a test yesterday, which came back positive. I shoot with actors across all age groups - senior and young. When you are working amid such a mix, it is not right to not be careful. My conscience didn't allow me to not test."

The actress added that she is feeling weak and has lost her sense of smell. She revealed that she has isolated herself in her room.

She also had some advice for all those who have been infected. Ariah said, "Your mental health gets affected when you are struck with COVID-19. So, I urge everyone to care of their mental health, too."

