Prime Minister Narendra Modi Condoles Death Of Actors Ghanshyam Nayak, Arvind Trivedi

Modi
tweeted,
"In
the
last
few
days,
we
have
lost
two
talented
actors
who
won
the
hearts
of
people
through
their
works.
Shri
Ghanashyam
Nayak
will
be
remembered
for
his
multifaceted
roles,
most
notably
in
the
popular
show
''Taarak
Mehta
Ka
Ooltah
Chashmah.''
He
was
also
extremely
kind
and
humble".
"We
have
lost
Shri
Arvind
Trivedi,
who
was
not
only
an
exceptional
actor
but
also
was
passionate
about
public
service.
For
generations
of
Indians,
he
will
be
remembered
for
his
work
in
the
Ramayan
TV
serial.
Condolences
to
the
families
and
admirers
of
both
actors.
Om
Shanti," he
added.
