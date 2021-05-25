Prince Narula Comes Out In Support Of Wife Yuvika Chaudhary; Apologises For Hurting Sentiments Of People

She unintentionally used the word for looking clumsy in all her videos, however, her statement didn't go down well with netizens. They started demanding for her arrest for hurting the sentiments of the people of a particular community.

The actress even apologised for the same and said that she didn't know the meaning of the word 'Bhangi' before. Yuvika Chaudhary tweeted, "Hi guys I didn't kw the meaning about that word wt I used in my last vlog I didn't mean to hurt anyone and I can never do that to hurt someone. I apologise to each n every one I hope you understand love you all."

After her tweet, her husband and reality show king, Prince Narula came to his wife's rescue and apologised on behalf of her. In a couple of tweets, the Bigg Boss 9 winner said that they didn't know the meaning of that word and they felt very bad after learning about it. He also stated that they will be the last people to believe in caste system, since he being a Punjabi got married to Yuvika, who is Jaat. Prince also urged haters to think before trolling them.

Prince tweeted, "Hey everyone ye post sirf un sab logo se mafi mangne k liye hai jo kal yuvika ke vlog ke us word se hurt hue ,guys we didn't know the meaning of that word humne google kiya or tab pata chala hume bht bura laga ke ye galti se kya word nikal gya guys."

His another tweet read, "Hum vo last insaan hoge jo caste pe Believe karte hai main punjabi aw teh wife jaat so plz guys fir se maafi jo jo hurt hua hai and haters plz guys troll karne se phele dakh liya ke kya vo word us insaan ne jaan k bola hai ya galti se nikla we both love you."

Talking about Prince and Yuvika, the couple met each other in Bigg Boss 9 house, and started dating each other post the show. They got married in October 2018.