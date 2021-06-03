Prince Narula Breaks His Silence On Wife Yuvika’s Casteist Slur Controversy, Says They Don’t Believe In Caste

A few days ago, actress Yuvika Chaudhary landed into legal trouble for allegedly using a casteist slur in a vlog. She even earned the wrath of netizens online and had later issued an apology, claiming that she did not know what the word meant. Her husband Prince Narula, who also came in support of his wife, has once again defended her whilst interacting with the paparazzi on Thursday.

The actor claimed that Yuvika was 'unaware of the word’ and maintained that neither he nor his wife is casteist. He also shared his opinion about people making big issues out of such small things whilst there are so many issues in the world that people should be talking about instead.

Prince said, "People make a big deal out of the smallest things. And more important things are never addressed. She did not even know that the word she used is referred to any specific cast because we do not believe in the caste system. I am Punjabi and she is jat. And if things would have been different, we would not have been married in the first instance.” Check out the video below:

For the unversed, Yuvika Chaudhary had allegedly used a casteist slur in one of her YouTube video which featured her husband, Prince Narula. The video of the actress went viral on social media on May 25, and she received severe backlash for using the derogatory term. She soon took to Twitter to issue an apology, saying she was unaware of the word’s meaning.

However, Yuvika was booked by the Haryana police on May 29 following a complaint by a Dalit rights activist. An FIR was registered against her under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for passing derogatory and objectionable remarks.