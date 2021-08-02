    For Quick Alerts
      Prince Narula Wants To Do Khatron Ke Khiladi; Says 'I Will Make It Difficult For Other Contestants'

      Prince Narula, the only reality star who emerged as the winner of four consecutive reality shows, wants to do Khatron Ke Khiladi's next season. The Badho Bahu actor, who went live a few days ago with Nikhil Chinappa, Kevin and Hamid on Instagram revealed the same.

      During the live chat, he revealed that he has been getting KKK offer since long time, but has not been able to take up the show as he was busy with music videos or other commitments. However, now he said that he is ready to participate and assured that he would perform well as he is made for such shows!

      As per TOI report, Prince said, "I know, even if I go to Khatron Ke Khiladi, I will not leave anyone. I will make it difficult for other contestants because I enjoy doing all of this and I am not scared of heights, water or anything. I have been rejecting the offer for the past many years but this year, I am thinking that it should be done now."

      The actor also revealed that the stunt based reality show has all safety measures compared to Roadies, where the contestants end up hurting themselves. Nikhil and Prince also supported Varun Sood, who is currently seen in KKK 11.

      They recalled their Roadies and Splitsvilla days and how they performed tasks. They also believed that people who have done Roadies have a better sense of performing in Khatron Ke Khiladi and it is an advantage for Varun Sood (who was seen in both reality shows- Splitsvilla and Roadies).

      Story first published: Monday, August 2, 2021, 8:18 [IST]
      Other articles published on Aug 2, 2021
      X