Pritish Nandy Labels Salman Khan As A Misogynist For Slamming Rubina Dilaik And Nikki Tamboli

The recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 14 has received much flak from the viewers as well as from some celebrities. The schooling of contestants Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla and Nikki Tamboli by the host Salman Khan did not go down well with the fans. The fans and celebs called out the makers of the show along with Salman Khan for justifying harassment by bashing Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla and also accused the host of demotivating Nikki Tamboli. Now, the latest celeb to join the bandwagon is producer, Pritish Nandy who has accused Salman to be a misogynist for his approach in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Pritish took to his social media to share a tweet wherein he mentioned how Salman Khan is often tough on his favourite contestants, Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli. The producer also stated how the actor's hosting influences his die-hard fans. Lastly, Pritish added how Salman should not be a misogynist. Take a look at his tweet.

Watching @BiggBoss I find @BeingSalmanKhan often very tough on @RubiDilaik and @nikkitamboli my favourite contestants. This influences viewers, many of them Salman’s blind bhakts. C’mon Salman, don’t be a misogynist. — Pritish Nandy (@PritishNandy) January 30, 2021

Many fans of Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli agreed with the producer's tweets. Talking about the same, fans were miffed with the show makers as well as Salman Khan for labelling Rubina and Abhinav's reaction towards Rakhi Sawant's extreme flirtatious antics towards Abhinav Shukla as 'overreaction' and stating that Abhinav instead, benefitted from Rakhi's behaviour. Celebrities like VJ Andy, Diandra Soares, Shristy Rode, Vishal Singh, Ekta Kaul and many others came out in support for the couple post the episode.

