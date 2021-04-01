Priyal Mahajan Of Colors Shows Molkki On Her COVID-19 Recovery (Exclusive)

The beautiful and talented Priyal Mahajan of Colors show Molkki is at the fag end of her 14 days COVID-19 quarantine period. "I am itching to reunite with my Balaji Telefilms (Molkki's production house) cast and crew. I will be soon undergoing one more test, and once the lab returns a negative result, I will be back to work."

So how did you feel when you tested positive? "I did not expect to catch the bug in my wildest dreams. Being a bit under the weather with fever, I had got self-tested, thinking that all would be ok. But alas, I did contract COVID. I kept asking the technician whether there was an error."

"I then touched base with my family GP, who told me that I have no other option but to lock myself up for a shade under a fortnight," the actress added.

"I am lucky to be primarily asymptomatic. I just had a high fever and a regular cough and cold for a couple of days. But yes, the virus does weaken you internally a lot," said this 19-year-old lass from New Delhi.

"I passed my time checking out the latest film and TV series titles on Netflix. I also had a lot of liquid and kara to drive away the illness," she added.

Here, Priyal who started her career with Kasautii Zindagii Kay, admitted that both Molkki leads' absence did have a temporary impact on the show. "Even co-star Amar Upadhyay had tested positive within a couple of days of her in the third week of Feb. To start with, we had a little bank following which the creative team had to change the story a tad and even used our body doubles. But we had no alternative as we have to follow govt guidelines."

Seeing the rising trajectory of cases in the recent weeks, Priyal is worried that Mumbai might return to lockdown. "There has been an outbreak in various settings. Last I heard, 18 cast and crew members of the Colors reality show Dance Deewane were laid low by the virus."

"I fear we might be in the same scenario as last year when we washed everything out of fear. A lockdown should be the last resort as well.

Talking about the concept of Molkki, Priyal concluded, "Hope our story helps to throw light on an ancient Haryana practice where a family can settle its debt by giving its daughter in marriage leading to its abolishment."

