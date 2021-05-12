Priyamvada Kant’s Father Passes Away; YRKKH Actress Pens Emotional Note For Her ‘First Love’

Priyamvada Kant, who shot to fame with her role of Riya in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is devastated as her father passed away on May 7, 2021. The reason behind his death is still unknown, but the actress is reeling in pain after losing her father amid these tough times.

The Splitsvilla 12 winner Priyamvada Kant recently shared this sad news on her Instagram handle. She posted several throwback pictures of her dad, and recalled the happy times they spent together. Notably, she penned an emotional note for her 'first love'.

Priyamvada Kant wrote, "To my first love, The most charming, intellectual, witty, fun loving man I've ever met. Also such a ladies man! No wonder I still haven't been able to find a guy even half as amazing as you. My hands tremble as I type this for you but you've raised me strong, confident and independent and so I shall be and continue to make you proud. Anyone who has met you remembers you with so much fondness ♥️ your love for art, photography, films, poetry, music, food, travel, people and the finer things in life taught me so so much. Just Sitting with you was endless learning.. You're a man who loved and enjoyed life. So I'm not going to be sad. I'm happy you're watching over us.. celebrating you and your awesomeness forever Papa. Until we meet again 7. May. 21."

See post here

Also Read : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Priyamvada Kant To Play Mohsin Khan's Love Interest

Many TV celebs like Arjit Taneja, Amol Parashar, Shardul Pandit, Karan Tojwani, Niyati Joshi, Simran Khanna, Shehzad Shaikh, Krishna Mukherjee and many others shared their heartfelt condolences for her loss and asked her to stay strong.

Also Read : MTV Splitsvilla 12's Priyamvada Kant Says She Is Hyper & Drama Queen; Reveals Ideal Match!

May her father's soul rest in peace!