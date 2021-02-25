Priyank Sharma & Benafsha Soonawalla Are Back Together; The Actor Was With Ben To Surprise Her On V-Day!

Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla, who have been in the news ever since their Bigg Boss stint, surprised fans by making their relationship official in April 2020. What's more surprising was their break-up rumours! The couple had deleted their cosy pictures that they clicked together, which sparked the break-up rumours. However, it is being said that the duo is back together.

As per TOI report, Priyank, who was recently spotted in a gym in Bhopal, had come to the city for a break. When they spoke to him, he said that he was there to meet Benafsha, who has been shooting in Indore and Bhopal for a project.

Apparently, Priyank came to Bhopal to surprise Benafsha on Valentine's Day and then stayed back in the city for a few more days to spend some quality time with her. The two partied together with their friends.

However, when Priyank was asked about his relationship with Benafsha, he preferred to stay mum. Well, looks like now, the two have decided to keep their personal life under wraps!

It has to be recalled that the duo became close to each other in the Bigg Boss 11 house. Their friendship turned into love but the duo had maintained that they are just friends for a long time. It was only in April 2020 that they declared their love for each other on social media by sharing their cosy picture with each other, with caption 'confirmation' and hearts emoji.

In the past, the couple openly spoke about their relationship. Earlier, Priyank had said that they had strong feelings for each other, especially after he re-entered Bigg Boss house post eviction. But they didn't want to commit without being sure. He added that after they were out of Bigg Boss house, they spent a lot of time together and realised that they are in love.

