Priyank Sharma Hits Back At Troll Who Claimed He Cheated On Benafsha; Asks How Much Are You Getting Paid!

Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla were in the news after they surprised fans by announcing about their relationship. However, there have also been speculations that the duo has parted ways but there is no official confirmation about the same. Ever since then, a troll has been targeting Priyank and blaming him for cheating on his girlfriend Benafsha.

After being silent for a long time, the actor now has broken his silence and slammed the troll for targeting him.

Priyank called it a harassment and shared screenshots of accusations that he and his family, friends have been receiving and asked the troll how much it is getting paid! He said they can't be a fan and also asked not to take his fans down by calling themselves a fan.

Sharing the snapshots, Priyank wrote, "I love you TOO , so much you have no CLUE ,!,,Two years , some more than 2000 accounts , harassing/tagging me my friends and my family . Same time everyday following the same pattern ⏱."

The Puncch Beat actor even seeked help from cyber crime and wrote, "HOW MUCH ARE YOU GETTING PAID ? You can't be a fan you OBSESSED F**K you are a SHAME ! Don't take my admirers down by calling yourself one . We need help . ITS HIGHEST TIME . @shubhamcybercop @cyber_crime_helpline."

He also shared the screenshots on his Instagram stories and requested cyber crime to help. He captioned a picture as, "please help us, it's been TWO YEARS every day twice and sometimes more. This person is obsessed and can go to any extent. This person is haunting us and not stopping 🙏."

He shared another snapshot and wrote, " It's like somebody is getting paid for sitting at this job. Have seen a lot of admirers of mine and my loved ones in the last 4 years but this one is different/scary/dangerous! PLEASE HELP US whenever it's possible 🙏."