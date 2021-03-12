Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Interview With Oprah Winfrey To Be Premiered On March 20; Watch Promo

The discovery+ channel is all set to premiere the highly anticipated interview of Oprah Winfrey with global superstar Priyanka Chopra Jonas. From making waves with her recent interview, Oprah Winfrey now sits down for an intimate conversation with one of the most recognizable faces in the world, our very own international superstar, writer and humanitarian Priyanka Chopra Jonas to talk about her lately released memoir, 'Unfinished'.

Premiering March 20, 2021, on discovery+, India's first aggregated real-life entertainment streaming app, announced an all-new slate of 'Super Soul', hosted by Oprah Winfrey and produced by OWN. This thought-provoking and thrilling interview will give audiences a closer look into Priyanka Chopra Jonas' journey of self-discovery, her marriage to Nick Jonas and her New York Times best-selling memoir, 'Unfinished'.

The interview with India's own, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be a part of the media and lifestyle mogul's, 'Super Soul' series which is based on her Emmy Award-winning TV show 'Super Soul Sunday'. Including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the series will also include intimate conversations between Oprah Winfrey and thought leaders, spiritual teachers, celebrities and authors like prominent Industry luminaries Cicely Tyson, Sharon Stone, Julianna Margulies, Martha Beck, Jon Meacham, and Chip & Joanna Gaines-- designed to inspire and explore well-being and a more whole, conscious life.

