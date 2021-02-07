Puja Banerjee Rings In Her Birthday With Hubby Kunal Verma And Friends, Shares Glimpses From Her Bash

Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna fame Puja Banerjee turned a year older on February 6. The actress who recently embraced motherhood, ringed in her birthday with hubby Kunal Verma and a few other close friends including actress Monalisa and her husband Vikrant Singh and choreographer Rajit Dev.

The couple had a good time partying and Puja shared a video from the celebration along with a lovely picture with Kunal. She thanked all the people who made the day special for her and wrote, “Thank u @akankshagkhanna for the party and @gauravkhannaofficial we missed u Thank u @kunalrverma patidev and @khanaltaf11 bhai and thanks to each one of u who made it special for me. Love u all.”

Kunal also gave us a glimpse of the fun time they had at the birthday bash with a set of adorable pictures with his wife. He wished Puja in the caption and wrote, “Wish u a very very happy bday love u and Tathastu.” Check out the posts below:

For the unversed, Puja and Kunal embraced parenthood and welcomed a baby boy on October 9, 2020. In a recent interview, they opened up about the new phase of their life and revealed their baby’s name to be Krishiv. The couple who first met and fell in love on the sets of Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna, announced their engagement in 2017 and later had a registered marriage in early 2020.

