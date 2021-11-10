Puja Banerjee To Marry Kunal Verma Traditionally In Goa; Couple To Host A Party In Mumbai
Puja Banerjee had a court wedding with Kunal Verma in March 2020. The couple has one-year-old child whom they've named Krishiv. According to TOI report, the actors are all set to get married traditionally in Goa on November 15. The actress is excited about the same and revealed that the Goa wedding will be small and an intimate affair.
Puja
and
Kunal
were
supposed
to
have
their
traditional
shaadi
on
April
15,
2020,
but
because
of
the
pandemic
their
plans
didn't
work
out.
Their
wedding
in
Goa
will
be
attended
by
their
little
son
Krishiv.
When
asked
if
it
won't
be
interesting
to
see
his
reaction
to
their
mom
and
dad's
wedding
pictures,
she
told
the
leading
daily,
"It
will
be
fun."
About their wedding Puja said, "The Goa wedding is a small and an intimate affair. We will be having a party in Mumbai after some time, where we'll have a relatively larger attendance."
Earlier, when Pooja was carrying Krishiv, she had told the leading daily, "Kunal and I are excited about entering this new, beautiful phase in our lives. I am in a happy space now, and have been enjoying my personal time. In fact, I have not stepped out of my apartment since April."
Apart from Puja and Kunal, Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya will be getting married to her fiancé on November 16. Sanjay Gagnani and Poonam Preet is also all set to get married by the end of this month.