Puja Banerjee To Marry Kunal Verma Traditionally In Goa; Couple To Host A Party In Mumbai

Puja Banerjee had a court wedding with Kunal Verma in March 2020. The couple has one-year-old child whom they've named Krishiv. According to TOI report, the actors are all set to get married traditionally in Goa on November 15. The actress is excited about the same and revealed that the Goa wedding will be small and an intimate affair.

Puja and Kunal were supposed to have their traditional shaadi on April 15, 2020, but because of the pandemic their plans didn't work out.



Their wedding in Goa will be attended by their little son Krishiv. When asked if it won't be interesting to see his reaction to their mom and dad's wedding pictures, she told the leading daily, "It will be fun."

About their wedding Puja said, "The Goa wedding is a small and an intimate affair. We will be having a party in Mumbai after some time, where we'll have a relatively larger attendance."

Earlier, when Pooja was carrying Krishiv, she had told the leading daily, "Kunal and I are excited about entering this new, beautiful phase in our lives. I am in a happy space now, and have been enjoying my personal time. In fact, I have not stepped out of my apartment since April."

Apart from Puja and Kunal, Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya will be getting married to her fiancé on November 16. Sanjay Gagnani and Poonam Preet is also all set to get married by the end of this month.