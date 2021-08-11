Raghav Juyal Leaves Dance Deewane 3 For Dance +; Says ‘I Don't Like Dance Shows That Turn Into Sangeet Night’

Choreographer-anchor-actor Raghav Juyal, who was seen hosting Dance Deewane 3, has quit the show recently for Dance + aka Dance Plus. He will be joining Star Plus' dance reality show as a host. In an interview with Times of India, Raghav aka cockroach revealed the real reason behind him leaving Dance Deewane for Dance +.

The Street Dancer 3D actor said, "I feel comfortable when I am hosting Dance +. Dance Deewane got extended and my contract was getting over. I didn't think the show would get an extension and I like hosting shows, which run for a stipulated period of time. Ideally, a music or dance reality show shouldn't be extended like a daily soap. I had my commitment with Dance + and I will also be busy shooting for Farhan Akhtar's film. So, I had no choice, but to opt-out of Dance Deewane."

Raghav Juyal further stated that Remo D'Souza and Shakti Mohan are like family to him. He also admitted that he enjoyed his stint on Dance Deewane 3. The actor said, "I don't like dance shows that turn into a sangeet night. I prefer to connect with shows that have innovative dance forms in them." Let us tell you, Raghav Juyal will be replaced by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Sidharth Shukla Promotes ALTBalaji's Romance Drama Broken But Beautiful 3 On The Sets Of Dance Deewane!

Sonu Sood Gets Teary-Eyed On Dance Deewane After A Family Thanks Him For Helping Their Family Member

Talking about Dance Deewane 3, the show is being judged by Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia. Raghav had replaced Arjun Bijlani on the show. The choreographer shot to fame after participating in Dance India Dance 3. He has also acted in ABCD 2, starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.