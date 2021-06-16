Rahul Raj Singh Calls Vikas Gupta Insane; Says He Replaced Pratyusha With Another Actress In A Project

Recently, Vikas Gupta was in the headlines as he went on revealing that he had dated Pratyusha Banerjee. What's surprising is that this shocking revelation comes five years after Pratyusha's death! The Balika Vadhu' actress' ex-boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh had also reacted to Vikas' statement and claimed that the late actress never dated Vikas and added that the producer is cooking up stories for publicity. He also claimed that Vikas and Pratyusha weren't even on talking terms after a point. Now, the actor has yet made a few other shocking revelations.

In his latest interview with Spotboye, Rahul called Vikas insane. He claimed that the ex-Bigg Boss contestant damaged Pratyusha Banerjee's work profile and revealed that Vikas replaced her with another actress because of which their friendship got affected.

He said, "Vikas Gupta is insane. He is someone who can go down to any level. I do not understand even if he had dated Pratyusha, why and what's the need to reveal it to the world now? Pratyusha and I had shared a great rapport and had no secrets between us. Vikas could never date her. I agree that once Vikas and Pratyusha were good friends but their friendship got over after Vikas damaged her work profile. She was replaced with some other actress after begging for a lead role. Vikas ne uska kaam cheena tha."

Rahul Raj Singh Slams Vikas Gupta For Using Pratyusha's Name, Says The Late Actress Knew About His Sexuality

He further added, "One thing is sure about this person. If you are friends with him, you're not allowed to make your own decisions. He wants people to completely depend on him. He can't see you being more successful than him. He is actually the reason behind breakups of many couples around him."

Vikas Gupta Reveals He Dated 2 Women; Pratyusha Banerjee Got To Know He's Bisexual After They Broke-Up

Rahul claimed that Vikas gave statements that if Parth Samthaan and Priyank Sharma don't officially apologise to him, he will go legal way, but nothing as such happened. He added that Vikas enjoys issuing strong statements and being in headline. He feels that Vikas wants to enter Bigg Boss house like many times by creating fake controversies.