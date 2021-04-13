Gudi Padwa 2021: Rahul Vaidya And Disha Parmar Reveal Their Plans For The Auspicious Occasion

Today marks the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa which marks the New Year for the Maharashtrian and the Konkani community. The day is rung in by hoisting a Gudi flag, binging on some sweets and drawing beautiful rangolis. Even though this year, the celebrations for the same is low-key due to the pandemic situation, the day is nevertheless special for singer Rahul Vaidya. It is because the singer will be celebrating the festival with his ladylove Disha Parmar by his side.

Rahul revealed how the occasion of Gudi Padwa is extremely special for him and how this year it will be even more delightful with Disha at his side. Talking to ETimes about the same, he said, "Gudi Padwa is all about waking up earlier than usual, getting ready, performing the puja, hoisting the Gudi at home followed by tucking in lots of yummy Puran polis. My mom rolls out some of the best Puran polis every year on this day, and that has been a highlight of this festival for me." Rahul has also taken to his social media handle to showcase his Gudi Padwa celebrations with Disha. Take a look at the same.

Talking about celebrating the festival with Disha for the first time this year, the Bigg Boss 14 first runner-up said that Gudi Padwa will be more special this year with his ladylove by his side. The singer also said that since Disha is a Punjabi, the festival will be a new experience for her. Disha also showcased her excitement to be celebrating the festival with Rahul and his family.

The Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara actor revealed, "I will celebrate it the way Rahul and his family do it every year - perform the puja, decorate the Gudi and hoist it. Nothing is more special than celebrating a festival with family. I was also excited about donning the traditional Maharashtrian attire and the Nath. Now that my partner is a Maharashtrian, I look forward to learning more about it. Although I was a part of the celebrations on the set of my last show, Woh Apna Sa, this is my first proper participation."

Disha Parmar also revealed that she is looking forward to learning some traditional Maharashtrian dishes from Rahul Vaidya's mother. The actor was also gifted the traditional Nauvari saree and Nath by her beau's mother. The delightful Gudi Padwa celebration of the couple is inevitably a huge treat for all their 'Dishul' fans.

