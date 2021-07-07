Rahul Vaidya And Disha Parmar’s Wedding Preparations Begin; Dance Rehearsal Videos Go Viral

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are all set to tie the knot on July 16, 2021, in Mumbai. The lovebirds have already shared their wedding invite on social media. Ever since the couple revealed their much-awaited wedding date, fans can't keep calm to get more updates about the ceremonies and its preparations.

Interestingly, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's wedding preparations have already begun and videos from the singer's house are going viral on the internet. A couple of viral videos show DisHul friends in dance rehearsals for their sangeet ceremony.

In the above videos, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's friends can be seen practising their dance routine for the couple's wedding. On the other hand, the couple can be seen enjoying every moment of their friends and family members' practise session.

Well, Rahul Vaidya told Times of India that his wedding will be an intimate affair. While speaking about the rituals, the Indian Idol fame said, "Disha and I have always been in favour of a close-knit wedding. We want our loved ones to attend our big day and bless us. The marriage will be held according to the Vedic rituals and we will also have Gurbani Shabad sung at the ceremony."

Talking about their love story, Rahul Vaidya proposed to Disha Parmar on national television. In the Valentine's Day special episode of Bigg Boss 14, Disha Parmar said 'Yes' to the singer. After Bigg Boss 14, they were waiting for the right time to get married, but because of the second wave of COVID-19, the wedding was constantly getting postponed.

But now, considering the situation, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar decided to get married on July 16, and we are very excited to see them as bride and groom!