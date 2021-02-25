Bigg Boss 14 Runner-Up Rahul Vaidya And His Ladylove Disha Parmar Step Out For A Dinner Date

Rahul Vaidya may have lost the winning trophy to Rubina Dilaik but the singer sure has garnered an immense fan-following. Not only that, on the personal sphere, Rahul has been shelling out some major couple goals with his girlfriend and TV actor, Disha Parmar. The two recently stepped out in the city for a romantic dinner date.

Talking about the same, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar could be seen twinning in white for the occasion. The couple were all smiles for the paparazzi and also posed with some of their fans. Rahul looked dapper in a printed white Pink Panther sweatshirt which he paired up with white jeans and matching shoes. On the other hand, Disha looked pretty in a white loose shirt and black pants. She paired it up with a maroon sling bag and her radiant makeup. Take a look at the pictures and videos from the same.

For the unversed Rahul Vaidya went on to propose to Disha Parmar for marriage in one of the episodes of Bigg Boss 14. The moment was all the more special as the day also marked Disha's birthday. Rahul was also in for a surprise when Disha came inside the house on the occasion of Valentine's Day and accepted his marriage proposal and also confessed her love for him. The Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara actor had also been supporting her beau's stint on the show actively.

The singer had recently revealed why he had proposed Disha on national television inside the show. Speaking to The Times Of India, the singer said, "I realised each and every emotion and relationship when I was inside the house. I would remember the person who would cook food for me at my house to every bond, relation and friend inside the BB 14 house. I realized that there is this beautiful person, girl Disha in my life, why not marry her. So that's why I proposed to her on national television. She had once told me that if someone ever proposes to me I want it to be grand, par itna special ho jaayega woh usse bhi nahi pata tha (But even she didn't think it will be so special)." Meanwhile, speculations suggest that the couple may tie the knot in June this year.

