Rahul Vaidya Choose Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Over Nach Baliye 10? Aastha Gill, Nikki & Abhinav To Participate?

Popular stunt based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and dance reality show Nach Baliye 10 have been hitting the headlines since a long time. The makers of both the shows have been approaching celebrities of television industry and many popular names are doing the rounds regarding participation. Although it is being said that Nach Baliye might be delayed due to the pandemic, KKK 11 might go on floors soon. Recently, Arjun Bijlani confirmed his participation in the show.

As per TOI report, Rahul Vaidya will be seen in the stunt-based reality show. Apparently, Rahul and his ladylove Disha Parmar were approached for Nach Baliye 10, but the former chose KKK 11.

A source was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "We had approached Rahul a few weeks after Bigg Boss 14 ended. Things were going back and forth, as he has suffered a back injury and wanted to be sure that it wouldn't worsen if he performed the stunts. The audience loved him on Bigg Boss 14 and having him on KKK will be an added advantage."

Apparently, the makers are still finalising the list and are still approaching celebrities. The report also suggests that singer Aastha Gill of 'DJ Waley Babu' and 'Buzz' fame and Bigg Boss 14's Abhinav Shukla and Nikki Tamboli might participate. Recently, the daily also reported that Qubool Hai 2.0 actor Sourabh Raaj Jain being in talks with the makers, but he is yet to sign the deal.

Meanwhile, in a chat with her fans Rubina Dilaik clarified that she has not taken up the stunt-based reality show as she is doing Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

