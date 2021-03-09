Rahul Vaidya Credits His Bigg Boss Success To Sidharth Shukla; Hopes To Meet Him Soon To Thank Him Personally

Although Bigg Boss 14 was a big dud, in terms of TRPs, the contestants had been in the news ever since they entered the house. It has been more than a couple of weeks that the show got over, but the contestants are still in the news. As the viewers are aware, Rahul Vaidya was one of the strong contestants in the house. Although he exited the house mid-way and returned after fans' demand, he later on became the first runner-up of the show. The actor credits his Bigg Boss success to Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. Read on to know why!

It has to be recalled that in the beginning of Bigg Boss 14, Toofani Seniors- Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan had entered the house, and in the second week, the trio was supposed to decide about the elimination. During that time, Hina and Gauahar had almost eliminated Rahul, but because of Sidharth and his trust in Rahul, he got saved from elimination.

In one of his interviews, Rahul Vaidya credited his Bigg Boss success to him and said that if Sidharth had not shown faith and trust in him, he would have gotten eliminated long back. The singer also hoped to meet the Dil Se Dil Tak actor soon and thank him personally.

In the interview, he said, "Sidharth Shukla ne tab mujpe bharosa kiya tha jab kisi aur ne nai kiya tha. And that really means a lot. And mein Sidharth se mila nai hun, show khatam hone ke baad. Par jab bi kabi milenge I have to tell this to him. Ki Agar uss time pe mera unhone saat nai diya hota toh mein usi din eliminate hojata. (Sidharth Shukla believed in me when no one else did and that really means a lot. Whenever I meet him, I will tell him that if he had not given him a chance that time, he would have gotten eliminated.)"

