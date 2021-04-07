Rahul Vaidya Crooning His Upcoming Single Will Make ‘RKVians’ Excited

Rahul Vaidya is busy working on his upcoming music video, much to the happiness of his fans. The singer will be seen alongside his ladylove Disha Parmar in the same. Now Rahul has taken to his social media to share some pictures of himself wherein he is all set to croon his upcoming single.

Rahul shared series of pictures wherein he can be seen in a recording studio. The Bigg Boss 14 first runner-up looks dapper in a black and white tracksuit which he has paired with yellow shoes. He can be seen with his headphones standing in front of the mike, flashing his endearing smile. He captioned the same stating, "Words make u think. Music makes u feel." Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Bagga also commented on the post, wishing him luck for the upcoming project. Take a look at the post shared by the singer.

Meanwhile, some BTS pictures and videos of Rahul and Disha from the sets of the song went viral on social media recently. The two could be seen in wedding attires in the pictures. Rahul can be seen looking regal while sporting a white embellished sherwani that he has paired up with a pink turban. On the other hand, Disha looks beautiful in her bridal get-up. The Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara actor can be seen wearing a pink lehenga which she has paired with statement jewellery. Take a look at the BTS pictures and video of the couple that was shared by one of the singer's fan clubs on Instagram.

The upcoming music video will mark Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's second song together. The two were earlier seen in the popular music video 'Yaad Teri.' Their 'Dishul' fans are inevitably excited for this new track's release. For the unversed, Rahul had proposed Disha on national television in one of the episodes of Bigg Boss 14.

The singer had asked for the actor's hand in marriage on the occasion of her birthday. Disha had surprised Rahul on Valentine's Day by coming inside the house and accepting his marriage proposal. The singer had earlier confirmed in some of his media interactions that he will be tying the knot with Disha soon this year.

