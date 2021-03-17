Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar & Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin Hangout Together As The Lovebirds Go On A Double Date

Bigg Boss 14 fame Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were recently spotted in Mumbai as they joined RKV's girlfriend Disha Parmar for dinner. It was a double date, which the trio - Rahul, Jasmin and Aly were planning inside the house. The two lovebirds of Bigg Boss 14 posed for the perfect pictures as they made a stylish appearance for the dinner date.

Talking about Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar, the Indian Idol fame looked uber cool in a black full-sleeve t-shirt and blue jeans while the Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara actress looked beautiful in a black dress. On the other hand, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni aka JasLy were looking adorable together. The Dil Se Dil Tak actress wore a mint-green top and light blue denim whereas, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor looked stylish in a black sweatshirt and blue jeans. The couples had a lot of fun on their dinner date, as some of the inside pictures also went viral on social media.

{video1}

For the unversed, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni's relationship went from strong friendship to love inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. Apart from that, Aly Goni also bonded well with Rahul Vaidya, as the duo was seen taking a stand for each other quite often during the show. Notably, Bigg Boss 14 will always be memorable for RKV as he had proposed to Disha Parmar on national television, and later, she surprised him by visiting the madhouse during the Valentine's Day Special episode.

On the professional front, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni were recently seen in Tony Kakkar's special song 'Tera Suit'. The couple is currently spending time with each other before deciding on marriage. On the other hand, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's families have already started prepping for their wedding. If reports are to be believed, the duo will tie the knot in June 2021.

