Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar Chill With Toshi Sabri And His Family; See Pics

Singer and Bigg Boss 14 finalist Rahul Vaidya shares a strong bond of friendship with Toshi Sabri. The 'Maahi' singer had also visited Bigg Boss 14 house as a supporter of Rahul in the connection week. Now, since the show got over, lovebirds Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are not missing any chance to thank all the people who have always been there for them.

Recently, Rahul Vaidya and his girlfriend Disha Parmar met Toshi Sabri and his family at his home in Mumbai. They chilled together at a dinner party. Interestingly, Sabri shared a few pictures from the beautiful dinner night on his Instagram handle. He captioned the post as, "Long-time due , Friends Gathering at my place for a dinner night."

In the above pictures, one can see Rahul Vaidya looking handsome in casual wear, while Disha Parmar looks stunning in a black outfit paired with a pastel pink floral jacket. On the other hand, Toshi Sabri and his wife Amna Ali can be seen smiling for a perfect picture with their son. It was indeed a special moment for Toshi and his family, as they welcomed the soon-to-be-married couple at their home.

Talking about Disha and Rahul, the couple was earlier seen going on a double date with their friends Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin. They spotted outside the restaurant in Mumbai by paparazzi. Interestingly, the couples' inside pictures from their dinner date had gone viral on the internet, and fans couldn't stop gushing over their crackling chemistry.

For the unversed, Rahul Vaidya had proposed to Disha Parmar on national television. The couple decided to get married in the special Valentine's Day episode of Bigg Boss 14. The families of the lovebirds have already started prepping for their wedding. So, let's wait for the wedding date announcement!

