Rahul Vaidya & Disha Parmar’s Friendship Started From Instagram Chat; Couple To Get Married Soon

Rahul Vaidya & Disha Parmar’s Friendship Started From Instagram Chat

Apparently, Rahul and Disha started chatting on Instagram in mid-2018 and they soon became friends. Disha revealed that she liked a song and commented 'loved it' on the post. To this Rahul added, "I thought itni sundar ladki hai toh mauka kaise chhod dete (laughs!)," and started chatting. He further said that they soon exchanged numbers and hung out for the first time in Delhi while shooting for his single ‘Yaad Teri', in November 2018.

Disha Says…

Recalling how their friendship blossomed, Disha said that they were shooting for four consecutive days and they got time to sit down and talk. She added that she had a soft corner for him. She further said that they were good friends before he entered the Bigg Boss house.

Rahul Was Worried About Disha’s Parents' Reaction To His Proposal

Rahul revealed that initially no one in the Bigg Boss 14 house spoke to him and he felt complete misfit. It was then that he started missing Disha immensely and wanted to meet her. After proposing her, Rahul said that he was worried about her parents' reaction. On the other hand, Disha revealed that she was shocked as although they liked each other, they never spoke about their feelings and he straight away proposed her for marriage, which surprised her. She added that she had tears in her eyes while watching the promo. Disha also added that her family is happy about the match.

What Attracts Them To Each Other?

About what attracts them to each other, Rahul said that Disha never spoke ill about anyone, including people she may not like and this quality of hers amazed him. He said that she is simple and extremely beautiful. On the other hand, Disha likes Rahul's honest and romantic nature. She also likes the fact that Rahul is clear about everything in his life. She added, "I'm sure that he is going to be a great husband."

Wedding Plans

When asked about their wedding plans, Rahul said, "We are still in the process of finalising a date, but marriage will happen in three to four months."

Any Pre-Wedding Jitters?

Talking about pre-wedding jitters, Rahul said, "Both of us are calm people. We aren't fussy at all. I have performed at a lot of weddings and have witnessed all the grandeur, which is why I would prefer mine to be simple and intimate. We will host a function for the fraternity later."