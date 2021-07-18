Rahul Vaidya & Disha Parmar's Sangeet Ceremony: DisHul Dance Their Heart Out; JasLy, Arshi & Others Attend

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's grand wedding was held on July 16 in Mumbai. The couple looked like made for each other at their wedding ceremony. Post wedding, the couple had organised a grand reception, which was held yesterday evening at a hotel in Mumbai. The actor's friends from the industry attended the reception. At the reception, the couple and his friends danced their heart out.

Rahul and Disha's Sangeet ceremony was held today evening (July 17). At the ceremony, Disha looked like princess in a royal blue lehenga and a classy cut blouse and Rahul, her prince charming in a black attire.

In one of the videos that is doing the rounds on social media, Rahul was seen singing a song 'Rukh Ja O Dil Deewane' to Disha.

In a few other videos, Rahul was seen dancing his heart out at his sangeet. He was seen performing to 'Rukh Ja O Dil Deewane' and 'Sweetheart' and others. The duo also shook legs for 'Tenu Leke'.

Aly Goni, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh were seen performing at the Sangeet ceremony. Arshi Khan, Rakhi Sawant, Akanksha Puri, Vindu Dara Singh, Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan, Shefali Bagga, Rashami Desai and others attended DiShul's wedding ceremony.

Regarding Sangeet, Rahul had told a leading daily, "We kept sangeet after the wedding so that we look fresh at the wedding. I know it usually happens otherwise. We thought A couple gets very tired throughout the wedding ceremonies. So, we decided to have it after the marriage. We have invited Salman Khan bhai for the sangeet with all heart, let's see if he would be able to make it."

(Image Source: Instagram Israni Photography & Films)