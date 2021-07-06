Rahul Vaidya & Disha Parmar To Tie The Knot In July; Couple Share The Wedding Invite

Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya proposed actress girlfriend Disha Parmar in the Bigg Boss house. The actress also came to the BB house and accepted his proposal. Ever since then, fans are eagerly waiting for the couple to get married. Two weeks ago, the singer had said that he was hoping to announce the wedding date soon. Well, finally, the duo has decided to get married this month!

Yes, you read it right! Disha and Rahul will be getting married on July 16. Apparently, it will be an intimate affair with only a few invitees.

Rahul revealed that the wedding will be as per vedic rituals. He was quoted by a leading daily as saying, "Disha and I have always been in favour of a close-knit wedding. We want our loved ones to attend our big day and bless us. The marriage will be held according to the vedic rituals and we will also have Gurbani Shabad sung at the ceremony."

Disha said, "My idea of an ideal wedding ceremony is an intimate affair. Marriage is a union of two people and their respective families with their dear ones in attendance. I have always wished for a simple ceremony and I am glad that's exactly what we are going ahead with."

As per reports, the couple is currently busy making final arrangements for their big day.

The couple shared the wedding invite online and captioned it as, "#TheDisHulWedding ♥️."

Rahul and Disha started chatting on Instagram in mid-2018 and soon became friends. They shot for Rahul's single in November 2018. However, it was during his stay in the Bigg Boss house that he realised his love for Disha and proposed her. After Bigg Boss, when Rahul and Disha were asked about the wedding, they had said that they had to change plans due to the pandemic. However, now looks like the couple has finally made the decision.