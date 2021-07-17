Rahul Vaidya & Disha Parmar Wedding Reception: DisHul Look Like A Royal Couple; JasLy & Other Celebs Attend

Disha & Rahul’s Royal Wedding Reception

At the reception, Disha looked stunning in a silver shimmery saree while Rahul looked dapper in a gold and cream sherwani during the day and later changed to white coat and black pants. Pictures and videos of their reception are doing the rounds on social media.

The Couple Cut 5-Tier Cake

At the reception, the couple was seen cutting a five-tier cake which had 'R & D'- initials of Rahul and Disha's name inscribed on it. The video of the same has been doing the same on social media. In the video, Disha's mother, who was standing beside her, was seen holding her hand, while cutting the cake.

The Couple Dance Their Heart Out

The duo also danced their heart out. They were seen dancing to the song like 'Dekha Hazaron Dafa'. They also played a few fun games as well. Mika Singh performed at Dishul reception/sangeet.

DisHul Sangeet Ceremony

Talking about the thought of having a sangeet post the wedding, Rahul told TOI, "We kept sangeet after the wedding so that we look fresh at the wedding. I know it usually happens otherwise. We thought A couple gets very tired throughout the wedding ceremonies. So, we decided to have it after the marriage. We have invited Salman Khan bhai for the sangeet with all heart, let's see if he would be able to make it."

Rahul-Disha Honeymoon Plans

Regarding honeymoon, Rahul said, "We will be going to Lonavala for our honeymoon (laughs). But genuinely we want to just relax for at least 7-8 days. Our last few days have been hectic and we have spent time with everyone else, except for us. So, we want to be together now. We haven't planned yet, it is a very risky time to fly anywhere so we will probably let everything settle down first and then maybe go later."

Anushka With Newly-Weds

Meanwhile, Anushka shared a picture snapped with the newly-weds and captioned it as, "Congratulations to you bothhh!! Much much loveeee 🥰🥰 @rahulvaidyarkv @dishaparmar ✨."

Shefali Writes…

Shefali shared a picture of Disha and Rahul, and wrote, "Congratulations my lovelies !!!

Wishing you a lifetime of love & happiness! ❤️❤️❤️."