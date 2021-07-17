Rahul Vaidya & Disha Parmar Wedding Reception: DisHul Look Like A Royal Couple; JasLy & Other Celebs Attend
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar tied the knot yesterday (July 16) in Mumbai. Their wedding reception was held on Friday evening for their close friends and family members in a hotel in Mumbai. Rahul's close friend Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, his Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 friend Anushka Sen, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shweta Tiwari, Vikas Gupta, Shefali Jariwala and others attended the grand reception.
Disha & Rahul’s Royal Wedding Reception
At the reception, Disha looked stunning in a silver shimmery saree while Rahul looked dapper in a gold and cream sherwani during the day and later changed to white coat and black pants. Pictures and videos of their reception are doing the rounds on social media.
The Couple Cut 5-Tier Cake
At the reception, the couple was seen cutting a five-tier cake which had 'R & D'- initials of Rahul and Disha's name inscribed on it. The video of the same has been doing the same on social media. In the video, Disha's mother, who was standing beside her, was seen holding her hand, while cutting the cake.
The Couple Dance Their Heart Out
The duo also danced their heart out. They were seen dancing to the song like 'Dekha Hazaron Dafa'. They also played a few fun games as well. Mika Singh performed at Dishul reception/sangeet.
DisHul Sangeet Ceremony
Talking about the thought of having a sangeet post the wedding, Rahul told TOI, "We kept sangeet after the wedding so that we look fresh at the wedding. I know it usually happens otherwise. We thought A couple gets very tired throughout the wedding ceremonies. So, we decided to have it after the marriage. We have invited Salman Khan bhai for the sangeet with all heart, let's see if he would be able to make it."
Rahul-Disha Honeymoon Plans
Regarding honeymoon, Rahul said, "We will be going to Lonavala for our honeymoon (laughs). But genuinely we want to just relax for at least 7-8 days. Our last few days have been hectic and we have spent time with everyone else, except for us. So, we want to be together now. We haven't planned yet, it is a very risky time to fly anywhere so we will probably let everything settle down first and then maybe go later."
Anushka With Newly-Weds
Meanwhile, Anushka shared a picture snapped with the newly-weds and captioned it as, "Congratulations to you bothhh!! Much much loveeee 🥰🥰 @rahulvaidyarkv @dishaparmar ✨."
Shefali Writes…
