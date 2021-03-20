Rahul Vaidya’s Recent Reply To A Fan Will Prove That He Is All Set To Embrace Fatherhood

Rahul Vaidya has garnered a huge fan-following post-Bigg Boss 14. The talented singer recently conducted a chat session on his Twitter handle wherein he answered many questions for his fans. However, one of his answers was too adorable to witness wherein Rahul expressed to be a father soon.

Talking about the same, Rahul Vaidya was quipped by a fan about a desire that he wants to accomplish soon. To this, the 'Yaad Teri' singer was quick to reply that he wishes to have a baby girl. Rahul also went on to add that he feels daughters are the best. His 'RKVians' could not help but gush at the sweet reply. It seems by Rahul's answer that he is all set to be not only a loving husband to his ladylove Disha Parmar but also a doting daddy in the near future. Take a look at the tweet.

Have a BABY GIRL !!!! Daughters are the best .... 👧🏻👧🏻👧🏻❤️ https://t.co/FpIybpyf1J — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) March 19, 2021

Meanwhile, not only this, Rahul Vaidya went on to reply to many other fun questions which were flooded towards him by his fans. One of the fans also asked him about his best memory in Bigg Boss 14. To this, the singer replied that his best memory was Disha Parmar entering the house in a red saree. For the unversed, Disha had entered the show on the occasion of Valentine's Day and had agreed to Rahul's marriage proposal, much to the happiness of all the 'Dishul' fans.

One of the fans of Jasmin Bhasin had also asked Rahul Vaidya during the chat session why he calls the Naagin actor 'Bunty'. To this, the singer had a hilarious reply. Rahul replied that when Jasmin dresses up and starts walking, she looks like a cute Sardar boy, thus the name Bunty. The Bigg Boss 14 first runner-up also hinted that there will be even more double dates of him and Disha along with Jasmin and Aly Goni.

When asked about one of his talents, Rahul Vaidya said that he has a good judgment of a person's character. The singer hinted that the perception he had made for his co-contestants on the show has come to be exactly true. The singer replied that on the work front, he will soon be coming up with a romantic track which will be followed by a party number.