Rahul Vaidya And Disha Parmar Finally Enter Marital Bliss, Here Are Inside Pics And Videos

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have finally tied the knot in an intimate yet fairytale ceremony in the presence of their close family and friends. For the past few days, the pictures from their Haldi and Mehendi ceremony was going viral on social media that was making their fans even more excited for their wedding day. Now, much to the happiness of their fans, the couple has entered marital bliss and the pictures and videos from their wedding have already gone viral on social media.

The videos that have been shared by Rahul Vaidya's fan club shows the singer going down on his knees for his now-wife Disha Parmar during their ring ceremony. The Bigg Boss 14 first-runner up looks handsome in a cream-coloured embellished sherwani that he has paired up with a golden waistband. The singer has further sported a traditional neckpiece and a turban adorned with jewels.

Disha Parmar-Rahul Vaidya's Pre-Wedding Festivities Begin, Actress Looks Stunning In Her Mehendi Ceremony Pics

His bride Disha Parmar looks every bit, the gorgeous bride in a bright red lehenga. She has paired up the look with elegant pieces of jewellery. She can be seen holding the Kaleerein at the ring ceremony. Take a look at the video.

In another video, Disha Parmar can be seen flaunting her bridal makeup and outfit. The Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara actress looks like a visual delight as she twirls in her beautiful wedding attire. Take a look at the video.

Earlier Aly Goni had also taken to his social media handle to share a delightful picture with Rahul Vaidya. Aly could be seen in a traditional floral printed attire for his close friend's special day. He captioned the same stating, "Aaj Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai". Actress Rubina Dilaik who was also one of the fiercest competitors of Rahul in Bigg Boss 14 wished him and Disha on this special day under the post. She commented stating, "Wish the couple love and longevity." Take a look at the post.

Apart from this, the fan club of the singer also shared some beautiful pictures of the couple on Twitter from their wedding ceremony. Take a look.

Heartiest congratulations to the most beautiful couple @rahulvaidya23 & @disha11parmar . Wishing my favorite lovebirds lifetime of togetherness , happiness and love.



DISHUL KI SHAADI pic.twitter.com/5hJYccJlri — SUMMER_RKV1ˡᵃᵈᵏᵉʷᵃˡᵉ (@Summer_rkv1) July 16, 2021

The couple had earlier announced their wedding on July 6. Congratulations poured in for the couple from their friends from the industry as well as their fans. Filmibeat wishes Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar a happy married life ahead.