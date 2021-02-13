Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya Finally Meets His Ladylove Disha Parmar; Latter Agrees To Marry Him

Bigg Boss 14 had seen contestant Rahul Vaidya express his love for girlfriend Disha Parmar on national television wherein he had also asked her to marry him. Ever since that, Rahul had also been seen hoping that Disha would make an appearance inside the house and go on to accept his marriage proposal. It seems now that the singer's wish has been answered as Disha will be seen entering the Bigg Boss house and accepting his marriage proposal.

The makers of Bigg Boss 14 have released a new promo wherein Disha Parmar can be seen entering the house in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Rahul Vaidya can be seen visibly surprised and elated with the same. Disha who can be seen standing on the other side of the glass wall, tells him that there can be no better day to express her love for him. In what can be called a truly romantic gesture, Rahul goes down on his knees once again to propose to his ladylove. Disha quickly agrees to his marriage proposal wherein she flashes a huge placard to him with the words, 'Yes, I will marry you written on it.'

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya's Ladylove Disha Parmar To Enter The House On Valentine's Day?

The singer can also be seen getting teary-eyed at the same. They share an adorable kiss with each other through the glass wall. The couple can also be seen twinning in red wherein Rahul can be seen sporting a red sherwani and Disha can be seen draped in a lovely red saree. Take a look at the promo of the same.

Rahul Vaidya had proposed to Disha Parmar earlier on the latter's birthday. Vikas Gupta who had entered the house as a challenger had also brought Disha's dupatta for the singer inside the house. Rahul's mother has revealed to a portal that the couple is all set to tie the knot in June this year. However, they are yet to settle on a date and are waiting for Rahul to come out of the house and decide the same. Disha was also asked to come to the house as a supporter of Rahul but she had gone on to turn down the offer and the singer's close friend, Toshi Sabri entered the house instead.

Also Read: Rahul Vaidya Spent 50 Lakh In PR Machinery For Bigg Boss 14? Claims Jasmin Bhasin