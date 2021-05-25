Rahul Vaidya Gives Befitting Reply To Carry Minati For His Latest Video About Bigg Boss 14 Contestants

Ajey Nagar aka Carry Minati recently took the internet by storm with his latest video, in which he dissed all the contestants of Bigg Boss 14. The video titled 'THE LAND OF BIGG BOSS' is going viral on social media, and it has so far garnered 17 million views on YouTube. Well, the netizens gave a mixed reaction to the video, as some laughed at it, fans of contestants like Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin and others got miffed with Carry Minati's video.

Notably, Rahul Vaidya, who is currently busy shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town, South Africa, recently reacted to Carry Minati's video. The Bigg Boss 14 finalist has given a befitting reply to the YouTuber on Twitter. Rahul took to Twitter and wrote, "Kuch logon ka naam apne kaam se hota hai aur kuch logon ka naam auron ko badnaam karne se hota hai... @CarryMinati maza aya bro."

For the unversed, Carry Minati took a dig at Rahul Vaidya in the video. He called him a backbencher who doesn't even want to perform tasks. He also made fun of Rahul's decision of quitting the show. Looks like Rahul Vaidya is quite unhappy with Carry Minati's approach of getting popular by insulting other people.

Meanwhile, Rahul Vaidya recently announced his new song, which he had created in the Bigg Boss house for Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin. He took to Instagram and wrote, "A song extremely close to my heart made for people I love! ALY out on 27th @alygoni @jasminbhasin2806."

A song extremely close to my heart made for people I love! ❤️ ALY out on 27th. 💫 @AlyGoni @jasminbhasin pic.twitter.com/xZTs3uoEfz — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) May 24, 2021

The singer is currently in a relationship with actress Disha Parmar. The couple is planning to get married soon after the situation comes under control. #Dishul fans are eagerly waiting for their official wedding date!