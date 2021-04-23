Rahul Vaidya Dancing To Madhanya With Ladylove Disha Parmar Is Too Adorable To Miss

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are basking in the success of their recently released music video 'Madhanya.' The song has received much love from the masses and their infectious chemistry was like a cherry on the cake. Now Rahul has blessed our timeline by sharing a beautiful video of him dancing with Disha on the song.

Talking about the video the couple can be seen dancing on the song in a loving manner and truly look very much in love with each other. Rahul can be seen looking dapper in a printed tee and blue shorts. Disha on the other hand looks pretty in a sleeveless red summer dress while sporting a wavy hairdo. The Bigg Boss 14 first runner-up stated on the caption, "Real Ke Saath Reel" along with a red heart emoji. He also thanked all his fans for giving so much love to their song. His ladylove also reacted to the same leaving some red heart emoji. Take a look at the video.

However, Disha was also not far behind on showering some love on her beau. She took to her social media handle to share some pictures with Rahul that screamed love. In one of the pictures, Disha can be seen planting a kiss on Rahul's cheeks while in the other picture they can be seen striking an endearing pose together. Apart from that, the Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara actor also shared a video on her Instagram story wherein she shared a picture with Rahul with the song 'I Love You' by Surf Mesa playing in the background. Take a look at the pictures shared by Disha.

Talking about the song 'Madhanya', the track has been crooned by Rahul himself along with singer Asees Kaur. The song has already crossed 10 million views on Youtube. The track marks the second music video of the couple after 'Yaad Teri.' The lyrics of the song has been penned by Kumaar while the song has been composed by DJ Chetas and Lijo George. The song has been helmed by Rajan Bir.