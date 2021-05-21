Rahul Vaidya Mocks His Fan Art; The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Contestant Says He Looks More Like A Monkey

Singer Rahul Vaidya is currently busy shooting for his upcoming show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town, South Africa. After participating in Bigg Boss 14, the singer has got a solid fan base on social media and is getting a lot of support from them. Recently, a fan-made sketch of Rahul Vaidya, which left him shocked.

Rahul Vaidya recently shared the fan art on his Instagram story, which is claimed to be a portrayal of him, wearing a mic and an open-button jacket. Well, instead of impressing the Bigg Boss 14 finalist, the pencil sketch left him disappointed. On his Instagram story, the singer compared his portrayal with a monkey.

Rahul wrote, "Ye main kamm bandar zyaada lag raha hai but thanks (This looks more like a monkey than me but thanks)." Notably, the artists' post received a positive response from the masses. Many netizens praised him for his dedication and love for RKV.

Also Read : Rahul Vaidya Sings A Romantic Song For Ladylove Disha Parmar, Latter Gets Emotional

Talking about Rahul Vaidya's personal life, the singer is currently dating actress Disha Parmar. He has even confessed his love for her on national television, and now they are planning to get married soon after the COVID-19 situation comes under control. Recently, in a live session with Aly Goni and Disha Parmar, Rahul dedicated a romantic song to his ladylove. A few days ago, the couple had told paparazzi that the wedding preparations are going in full swing and they are just waiting for the right time to get married.

Also Read : Disha Parmar-Rahul Vaidya's Wedding: Actress Spills The Beans About Her Wedding Date

Coming back to Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, the show hosted by Rohit Shetty has contestants like Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla, Sana Makbul, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Anushka Sen, Aastha Gill, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh and many others.