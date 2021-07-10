Rahul Vaidya On Preparations Of His Wedding With Disha Parmar: I’ll Have To Stay Awake For A Few Nights

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Rahul Vaidya is all set to tie the knot with his actress-girlfriend Disha Parmar on July 16, 2021. The wedding preparations are going on in full swing, however, the Bigg Boss 14 finalist is yet to finalise several things including his wedding outfit. In an interview with ETimes TV, Rahul Vaidya revealed that he hasn't sent out wedding invitations yet because of the tight schedule.

Recently, he was seen attending the grand launch of his upcoming reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Rahul Vaidya said that he is nervous and feeling jittery. While talking about the wedding preparations, Rahul said that they are finalizing everything at the last moment, because they don't have much time.

The Indian Idol 1 fame said, "The most important thing that I've done is sending out the invitations. It's just 8 days for the wedding and I've not been able to send invitations to people. I think I'll have to stay awake for a few nights and prepare for the wedding."

While speaking about the strong bond with Disha Parmar, Rahul Vaidya said that they understand the unsaid things of each other. For them, love, respect and trust are very much important. Apart from that, Rahul Vaidya also stated that Disha and he recently had a traditional Maharashtrian pre-wedding function called Kelwan. In this ritual, the groom's sister calls her brother and sister-in-law to her house and serves delicious food to them.

Rahul Vaidya feels happy that Disha Parmar has made her place in his family, and is now very excited for the D-day. If reports are to be believed, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are expected to attend Dishul wedding on July 16. Fans can't wait to see their first wedding picture!