Rahul Vaidya Reacts To Claims That He Had Paid Fan Base

Rahul Vaidya, who became a household name with Indian Idol, surprised his fans by participating in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14. Although the singer didn't bag the trophy, he won millions of hearts and was declared the first runner-up. Rahul crossed a million followers on Instagram, which is a proof that the singer has huge fan base.

The Bigg Boss 14 runner-up used this opportunity to respond to critics who, during his stint in the show, claimed that he had paid fan base to ensure he remained in the reality show for long.

Rahul shared a video which had Scam 1992 theme music and said, "Kuch logo ne kaha paid PR hai, kuch logo ne kaha pata nahi kitne lakhon rupaye kharch karta hai fans khareedne ko har hafte. Ab to Bigg Boss bhi khatam, sab kuch khatam. Fir bhi apna fandom one million pahunch hi gaya. Kya bolti hai public (Some people said he has paid PR, others said he spends lakhs of rupees to buy fans every week. But now, Bigg Boss is over and everything is over. My fandom still reached one million. What does the public say)?"

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Contestants List: Sanaya Irani, Anushka Sen, Maheck Chahal & Others To Participate

He also shared a picture on his Instagram story and congratulated his fans for becoming the first Indian singer's fandom to cross 1 million hashtags on Instagram.

Rahul wrote, "Big congratulations to all my #RKVians for becoming the First BB14 Contestant's fandom & First Indian Singer's Fandom to cross 1 MILLION hashtags on Instagram! You are all a brand now 😉😎. Keep Rocking Keep Loving ❤️ #RahulVaidya #RKVians."

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Is Rahul Vaidya Highest-Paid Celebrity Contestant This Season?

The singer has been busy post Bigg Boss, he did a music video 'Madhanya' with his ladylove Disha Parmar, which received a lot of love from fans. Apparently, he and Disha were offered Nach Baliye 10, but the singer chose to do Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. It is also being said that Rahul is the highest-paid contestant of KKK 11.