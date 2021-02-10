Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya To Have His Ladylove Disha Parmar Enter The House On Valentine’s Day?

The show Bigg Boss 14 had grabbed several eyeballs after contestant Rahul Vaidya had proposed to his girlfriend Disha Parmar on one of the episodes. The singer had asked Disha to marry him on the occasion of her birthday and ever since then, he has several times expressed his love for her on the show. Now, the latest developments surrounding the show suggest that Disha will be entering the Bigg Boss house on the occasion of Valentine's Day to surprise her beau.

According to a news report in the Times Of India, Disha Parmar will be entering the house on February 14 for a few hours. However, the report further said that she will not be staying inside the house. Seems like this is indeed joyful news for Rahul Vaidya and his fans. The singer will inevitably be on cloud nine to meet his ladylove on this special day. For the unversed, Disha was also approached by the makers of the show to enter the house as his connection to support him in the game. However, the Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara actor had refused the offer. She had also replied to a fan of Rahul on Twitter that she did not want him to become emotionally weak if she enters the show, hence she ended up refusing the same. Rahul's close friend and singer Toshi Sabri who entered the house recently as his connection also conveyed the same to Rahul.

Talking about Rahul Vaidya's proposal for Disha Parmar, the singer had written the words, 'HBD Disha' on a white t-shirt with red lipstick and had also etched out the words, 'Marry Me?' behind his t-shirt. Vikas Gupta who had entered the house as a challenger had also brought Disha's dupatta for Rahul. Disha has been actively supporting her beau and also takes part in all the Twitter trends conducted by the singer's fans. Rahul's mother, Geeta Vaidya had also revealed to Spotboye that her son will be tying the knot with Disha on the month of June this year. However, she had added that they have not decided a date yet which they want Rahul to decide along with them once he comes out of the house.

