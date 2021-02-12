Rahul Vaidya’s Mother Takes A Dig At Rubina Dilaik; Says ‘Rubina Apna Fan Following Saath Lekar Aayi Hai’

Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya are considered as the strongest contestants in Bigg Boss 14. Their fans clubs have already speculated that they will be the top two finalists in the grand finale of BB 14. Inside the house, the duo often has a clash of views. Rubina thinks that Rahul interferes in other's argument to get footage, on the other hand, the singer thinks she has an authoritative tone and behaviour. The fights have been the hot topic of debate on the internet.

Meanwhile, Rahul Vaidya's mother Geeta Vaidya recently took a dig at Rubina Dilaik. She told Spotboye, "Rahul is playing really well and I feel that he is going to win the show also. Mujhe abhi jo andar game chal raha hai use dekhkar lagta hai ki Rahul ka to andar koi competitor hi nahi hai. Aur Rubina jo hai vo apna fan-following lekar aayi hai pehle se to uske saath hi chal rahi hai. I really don't see anybody who can give him a tough competition. (Rahul doesn't have any competitors in the house. Rubina has come inside the house with her fan-following and she's been staying with that only.)"

For the unversed, in the last episode of Bigg Boss 14, Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik had a major argument during Ticket To Finale task. Rahul took Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's help during the task, after which Paras Chhabra announced Rubina winner of the final round of the task. After that Rubina used her special power and selected Nikki Tamboli as the first contestant to enter in the finale week.

When Abhinav Shukla was there in the house, the couple had several arguments with Rahul Vaidya. While speaking about the same, Geeta Vaidya further said, "From the beginning, they didn't behave good with Rahul. If you could recall from the very third episode they started poking him by saying he is not doing this and that and then Jasmin Bhasin's episode happened after which their equation changed completely. And now also, I don't feel they will become friends as they are different personalities."

In the family week, when Geeta Vaidya had entered the house to meet Rahul, she revealed that they have already started prepping for his wedding with actress Disha Parmar. Now, it would be interesting to see how things will fall in place after the grand finale of Bigg Boss 14.

