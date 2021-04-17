Rahul Vaidya Teases His Fans With A New Poster Of His Song Madhanya With Disha Parmar

Rahul Vaidya sent his fans into a frenzy when he announced his upcoming single titled 'Madhanya' that will also feature his ladylove Disha Parmar alongside him. The singer also shared the first look of the same and has now shared a new poster of the track one day before its release. Needless to say, this will further raise the excitement level among his fans for the song that is scheduled to release tomorrow.

Talking about the same, the poster has Rahul and Disha striking a lovely pose together. The lovebirds can be seen as all smiles for the camera. Rahul looks handsome in a white sherwani. On the other hand, Disha looks pretty in a golden traditional attire that she has paired up with statement jewellery and a straight hairdo.

Sharing the same, the Bigg Boss 14 first runner-up also stated that the wedding love song will be releasing tomorrow at 11 am. The track will also mark the couple's second music video together. They were earlier seen in the music video 'Yaad Teri." Take a look at the poster shared by Rahul.

Earlier Rahul had also shared the first poster of the song that had him posing with Disha in their wedding attires. The BTS pictures and videos of the couple from the song had also gone viral on social media. Many fans and their industry friends thought that the singer has already tied the knot with the Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara actor but it turned out to be just the look for their song.

Talking about the song 'Madhanya' it has been crooned by Rahul and singer Asees Kaur. The music of the same has been composed by DJ Chetas and Lijo George. The music video has been helmed by Rajan Bir while the lyrics have been penned by Kumaar.

Apart from this, rumours are doing the rounds that Rahul Vaidya will also be seen in a music video alongside TV actor Nia Sharma. Speculations are also rife that the singer has been approached for the reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi. By the looks of it his song 'Madhanya' promises to be a visual delight for the 'Dishul' fans.