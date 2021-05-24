Rahul Vaidya Shares Important Lesson He Learnt From Rohit Shetty On The Sets Of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Rahul Vaidya is currently busy shooting in Cape Town, South Africa for the celebrity-adventure show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, hosted by Rohit Shetty. Ever since the singer jetted off to the city for the show, he has been sharing various updates about him and the show on his Instagram handle. Recently, a video of Rahul is going viral on social media, in which he shared an important lesson he learnt from the host Rohit Shetty on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

In the video, Rahul Vaidya said that Rohit Shetty spoke to him about 'anna daan' (food donation), which is considered to be the highest form of charity. The Bigg Boss 14 finalist further stated in the video that Rohit told him that we should prefer food donation over money donation. If a person offers money to someone, for example, Rs 1 crore or 2 crore, they would want it more. However, if you feed someone, they will eat only as much as they need.

Looks like Rohit Shetty's advice changed Rahul Vaidya's perspective about charity. He concluded the video by saying, "Please keep feeding people, please keep feeding all the poor around you. I think that will fetch you a lot of blessings." Talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, the show also has celebrity contestants like Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Varun Sood, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Aastha Gill, Anushka Sen, Sana Makbul, Vishal Aditya Singh and so on.

Coming back to Rahul Vaidya, the singer is all set to tie the knot with his actress-girlfriend Disha Parmar by the end of this year. The couple is waiting for the situation to get under control.