Rahul Vaidya Shares Some Mushy Pictures With Ladylove Disha Parmar, Says 'Miss U'

Rahul Vaidya is currently in Cape Town, South Africa wherein he is shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. While going by his pictures and videos from the location, he is inevitably having a blast while filming for the same but it seems that he is also missing his ladylove Disha Parmar. The singer expressed the same recently by sharing a mushy post for Disha.

Talking about the same, in one of the pictures, Rahul can be seen planting a kiss on Disha's cheeks. The Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara actor also can be seen embracing her beau warmly. The couple can also be twinning in black attires that they have paired up with casual pants.

In another picture, the couple can be seen all smiles for the camera. The Bigg Boss 14 first runner-up captioned the same stating, "Miss U" along with a red heart emoji. Take a look at the same.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have been giving out major couple goals even while being miles away from each other. The couple came together for a surprise live session, much to the happiness of their fans. Rahul also crooned a romantic song for Disha that made the latter almost tear-eyed.

Talking about the same, Rahul sang the soulful track 'Tera Intezar' for Disha during his live session with her. One could almost see the actress getting emotional during the same. One of the fans who had joined Rahul's live session also asked her whether she was crying.

To this, Disha Parmar replied that she is not crying but her face automatically looks like this when she sees Rahul. The actress went on to say that she gets very emotional on seeing Rahul so it is appearing as if she is getting teared up. The lovely live session of the couple was nothing less than a delight for their 'Dishul' fans. Take a look at the live session of the 'Yaad Teri' singer.

On the work front, Rahul Vaidya recently released the song 'Aly' that is dedicated to the love story of his close friends and Bigg Boss 14 co-contestants Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin. The track was also a tribute to his friendship with them. While the song was crooned and composed by him, the lyrics were penned by Aly and Rakhi Sawant.