Rahul Vaidya Shares Sneak Peek Of His Wedding Song; Opens Up About Wedding Guest List & Honeymoon Plans

Bigg Boss 14 fame Rahul Vaidya is set to tie the knot with girlfriend Disha Parmar on July 16, followed by a sangeet the next day. The couple is currently busy preparing for their nuptials. However, amid all the chores, Rahul recently recorded his wedding song titled 'Matthe Te Chamkan’. The singer shared a sneak peek of the love ballad with his fans and followers on his social media account on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, in a recent press meet of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Rahul was asked if Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are invited to the wedding ceremony. It must be noted that the singer did not get along with Rubina and Abhinav when he participated in Bigg Boss 14. However, Vaidya now seems to be on amicable terms with the couple.

He shared, “There’s a lot of restrictions right now. But honestly, I really want to invite everyone. There are so many friends from Khatron Ke Khiladi as well who I really want to invite for the ceremony but then how many can you really call in an intimate 50 people wedding. Also, I have my own relatives who have been waiting to witness this moment for a long time. My mama ji, mami, nani, chachi are all coming for the wedding. I’m still managing to call some more people somehow and still making the guest list, so please bless both of us."

Rahul also opened up about his honeymoon plans and said that he and Disha are yet to zero in on a destination. He told TOI, “I think we will go to Lonavla for our honeymoon (laughs!) because you can’t travel anywhere else owing to the pandemic. On a serious note, we are planning to go somewhere….let’s see. We will have to figure whether flights are operational and we get the visa. We haven’t decided on a place yet, because after the wedding we just want to relax for a week and not do anything.”

The singer added that he also has some prior work commitments to finish first post the wedding. As a result, they are not rushing into anything, but will most likely go for their honeymoon sometime later. However, he concluded by revealing that they will go to someplace in Europe like Switzerland or Austria.