Rahul Vaidya To Release The Romantic Track He Had Composed For Aly Goni And Jasmin Bhasin In Bigg Boss 14

The die-hard fans of Bigg Boss 14 were not unversed with the fact that first runner-up Rahul Vaidya shared a strong friendship with Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin on the show. Not only this, but he had also composed a romantic song named 'Aly' that was dedicated to Aly and Jasmin's love story. The track had received much love from the fans of the show. Now much to the happiness of the singer's fans, he is all set to release the track on May 27, 2021.

Talking about the same, Rahul shared the poster of the song that has him sitting on a chair with a guitar. The 'Yaad Teri' singer is looking dapper in formal attire. The song was penned by Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant while it has been crooned and composed by Rahul. The music video has been directed by Curve. However, by the looks of it, Aly and Jasmin may be missing from the music video. Take a look at the poster.

Aly Goni reacted to the same by dropping some heart emojis. The singer's girlfriend Disha Parmar also expressed her excitement for the song. Bigg Boss 13 contestants Rashami Desai and Shefali Bagga also poured in some love on the poster of the track. This will inevitably be a huge delight for the fans of Rahul as well as Aly and Jasmin.

Meanwhile talking about Rahul Vaidya's friendship with Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, the trio shared a wonderful camaraderie on the show. Rahul had recently also included Aly and Jasmin in his Instagram live session from Cape Town, South Africa where he has been shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Both Aly and Jasmin who have been part of the show also wished him good luck for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Rahul along with his girlfriend Disha Parmar has also gone on double dates with Aly and Jasmin earlier after their exit from the Bigg Boss 14 house.

Rahul Vaidya had also lent his voice to a melodious wedding song called 'Chaap Tilak'. The track was also crooned by singer Palak Muchhal. The song has been composed by Shreyas Puranik. Apart from that, the singer had crooned and was seen in the hit music video 'Madhanya' alongside his ladylove Disha.