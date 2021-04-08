Rahul Vaidya Reveals He Turned Down A Top TV Show; Responds To Rumours Of Him Doing A Film With Kareena Kapoor

Rahul Vaidya, who was already a household name, thanks to Indian Idol, won millions of hearts during his Bigg Boss 14 stint. The singer was declared first runner-up of the controversial reality show. Post the show, he has been in the news for his upcoming projects. While talking to TOI, Rahul revealed that he was offered a big television show. He also clarified the rumours about him doing a film with Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Regarding his big TV offer, he said, "I was offered a top TV show after Bigg Boss 14. I won't like to give its name because I turned down that offer so makes little sense talking about it. I don't have anything against TV shows. It's just that I can't see myself doing the 12 hour shift of a TV serial."

Rahul said that his routine as a singer is erratic and unorthodox and he cannot fit into a fixed hour job.

It has to be recalled that he recently shot for a music video along with the Bollywood diva, Kareena Kapoor Khan. However, there was rumour the singer will also be doing a film with her.

Regarding the same, Rahul said, "I am a huge fan of Kareena. But this rumour was quite bizarre. It started after the director uploaded two back to back stories on his social media, one where I was doing that commercial and the other when he was doing another project with her."

Rahul feels that after Bigg Boss, people don't just see him as a singer, but also as an actor. He also earned praise from Salman Khan. He revealed that after a week of the show, Salman told him, "You don't know what you earned from here, the clean image you are taking back from this house will get you more respect." Rahul concluded by saying that he is thankful that he could keep his head on his shoulders because it's a controversial show and gets the worst out of people.

Also Read: Rahul Vaidya Crooning His Upcoming Single Will Make 'RKVians' Excited

Also Read: Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep On Becoming Overnight Sensation: It's A Miracle; My Life Has Taken A 360-Degree Turn