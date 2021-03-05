Rahul Vaidya Turning Chef For Ladylove Disha Parmar Screams Love

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have been painting the town red with their love ever since the former's stint on Bigg Boss 14. From heading for a romantic getaway to enjoying a dinner date, the two have been shelling out major couple goals for their fans. If that was not enough, the singer recently turned chef for his ladylove in his latest video.

Talking about the same, Rahul Vaidya took to his social media to share a video wherein he can be seen preparing breakfast for Disha Parmar. The singer can be seen telling his fans that he will be preparing caramelized eggs for Disha which was a dish that his close friend and Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Aly Goni taught him. By the looks of it, Disha can be seen shooting the adorable video.

Disha Parmar also tells the fans that Rahul Vaidya has been grocery shopping all by himself recently. Rahul reveals during his cooking session that he would have definitely become a professional chef, had he stayed a bit longer inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. The singer tells that Rakhi Sawant has also taught him to make some more dishes. Furthermore, the Bigg Boss 14 runner-up says that Jasmin Bhasin has taught him to knead the dough. Rahul tells his fans that cooking can act as a great stress-buster and that he will be cooking more dishes until he becomes a Master Chef. Take a look at the video shared by the singer.

Rahul Vaidya captioned his video stating, "A special brekkie dish for my lady love. If you happen to make this dish too, tell me how it turned out in the comments below." It looks like the singer is gearing up to be a really efficient husband and impress his soon-to-be wife with each passing day. In an interview with Bombay Times, the singer had revealed that although he and Disha Parmar have not decided a date for their wedding, it is confirmed that they will be soon tying the knot in three or four months. For the unversed, Rahul had proposed the Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha actor in one of the episodes of Bigg Boss 14.

