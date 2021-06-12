Rahul Vaidya Writes Witty Comment On Mahekk Chahal’s Post As She Gets Jealous Of His ‘Red Lips’

Rahul Vaidya is currently having a gala time in Cape Town, South Africa while shooting for celebrity adventure show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, hosted by Rohit Shetty. The show also has contestants like Mahekk Chahal, Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Sana Makbul, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Varun Sood and so on. The singer often shares interesting pictures and videos from the sets of the show on his Instagram handles.

Needless to tell you he is quite famous amongst the female fans for his charming look. However, his co-contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi Mahekk Chahal is very much jealous of his lips as they are more red than hers. Yes, you read that right! The Bigg Boss 5 finalist recently shared a video with Rahul on Instagram and wrote, "@rahulvaidyarkv I'm jealous that ur lips are more red then mine. Ur a super fun guy. @colorstv #fearfactor2021 #khatronkekhiladi11."

In the above picture, Rahul Vaidya and Mahekk Chahal are looking amazing together and giving major friendship goals. Rahul looks dashing in an olive-green coloured hoodie, whereas Mahekk looks ravishing in a black leather jacket paired with a leopard print scarf. Well, the Bigg Boss 14 finalist, who is known for his outspoken nature, commented on the post in his witty style.

The Indian Idol 1 fame wrote, "Pls don't tell anyone how they got so red." Rahul Vaidya's comment on Mahekk Chahal's post can make anyone blush. Meanwhile, the singer is dating actress Disha Parmar. The couple is reportedly planning to get married by the end of 2021.

Talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, the makers have released the first look of the show, and fans can't wait to see their favourite stars doing dangerous stunts on the small screen.